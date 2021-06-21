Tonight's McAlinden Cup semi-final the first of several games in the D&D this week

Foyle Harps and TOTH clash to see who will join Maiden City in Sunday's final at the Brandywell

D&D

The second McAlinden Cup semi-final will be played tonight at Clooney Park West. Pic by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

There is plenty of action in the Mintbet D&D this week, with games on tonight, Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of the first big cup final of the season on Sunday.

The ‘Kelly’s Eurospar McAlinden Cup’ final will take place at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Sunday, where Maiden City will face the winner of tonight’s semi-final between Foyle Harps and Top of the Hill Celtic.

This week’s fixtures:

Tonight, all games kick off at 7pm

Kelly’s Eurospar McAlinden Cup semi-final

Foyle Harps v TOTH Celtic

Clooney Park West 1

 

Mintbet.com D&D League

Tristar v Creggan Swifts

Templemore Central

 

Lisahally v Sion swifts

Strathfoyle

 

Wednesday 23rd, 7pm

Mintbet.com D&D League

Maiden city v Foyle Harps

St. Columb’s 3

 

Thursday 24th, all games kick off at 7pm

Mintbet.com D&D League

Ballymoor v Strabane

St. Columb’s 2

 

TOTH v Brandywell

St. Columb’s Stadium

 

Creggan Swifts v Phoenix

Prehen 5

 

Don Boscos v Newell

Clooney Park West

 

Goldswifts v Sion swifts

Templemore Central

 

Sunday 27th, 2pm KO

Kelly’s Eurospar McAlinden Cup Final

Maiden City vs. Foyle Harps/ TOTH

Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium

