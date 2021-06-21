Tonight's McAlinden Cup semi-final the first of several games in the D&D this week

The second McAlinden Cup semi-final will be played tonight at Clooney Park West. Pic by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
There is plenty of action in the Mintbet D&D this week, with games on tonight, Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of the first big cup final of the season on Sunday.
The ‘Kelly’s Eurospar McAlinden Cup’ final will take place at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Sunday, where Maiden City will face the winner of tonight’s semi-final between Foyle Harps and Top of the Hill Celtic.
This week’s fixtures:
Tonight, all games kick off at 7pm
Kelly’s Eurospar McAlinden Cup semi-final
Foyle Harps v TOTH Celtic
Clooney Park West 1
Mintbet.com D&D League
Tristar v Creggan Swifts
Templemore Central
Lisahally v Sion swifts
Strathfoyle
Wednesday 23rd, 7pm
Mintbet.com D&D League
Maiden city v Foyle Harps
St. Columb’s 3
Thursday 24th, all games kick off at 7pm
Mintbet.com D&D League
Ballymoor v Strabane
St. Columb’s 2
TOTH v Brandywell
St. Columb’s Stadium
Creggan Swifts v Phoenix
Prehen 5
Don Boscos v Newell
Clooney Park West
Goldswifts v Sion swifts
Templemore Central
Sunday 27th, 2pm KO
Kelly’s Eurospar McAlinden Cup Final
Maiden City vs. Foyle Harps/ TOTH
Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium
The second McAlinden Cup semi-final will be played tonight at Clooney Park West. Pic by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
