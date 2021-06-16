Rainey players selected on Ulster squad

Ulster U16 and U19 squad leave for Wales on Friday

Rainey players selected on Ulster squad

Honor Graham and Ellie Stewart have been selected for the Ulster U19 hockey squad.

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Rainey Endowed Head Girl Honor Graham and Ellie Stewart, the captain of the school's hockey team, have been selected for the Ulster U19 team.

Ulster will leave on Friday for the weekend, to play a three-match test series against Wales in Colwyn Bay.

Rainey's Gabi Scott captained Ulster U16’s against Scotland last weekend, where she was top scorer

Gabi will take part in this weekend's trip to Wales, where they will play in a three-match test series.


Gabi pictured with Rainey GK coach Adam Henry.

