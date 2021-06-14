McAlinden Cup semi-final tonight is the pick of this week's D&D fixtures

Foyle Harps will be interested in the result of tonight's McAlinden Cup semi-final between Maiden City and Don Boscos.
The D&D continues this week with the first of the McAlinden Cup semi-finals taking place tonight between Maiden City and Don Boscos at Prehen at 7pm.
The other semi-final, between TOTHC and Foyle Harps, will take place next Monday evening at Clooney Park West.
This week's fixtures:
Tonight, 7pm
McAlinden Cup Semi Final
Maiden City vs. Don Boscos
Prehen 3
Tuesday, June 15, 7pm
Oxford vs. Phoenix Athletic
Brooke Park
Creggan Swifts vs. Ballymoor
Prehen 3
Goldswifts vs. Magee
Clooney Park West
Wednesday, June 16, 7pm
Culmore vs. Tristar
Culmore
Lisahally vs. Newell
Clooney Park West 2
More News
Foyle Harps will be interested in the result of tonight's McAlinden Cup semi-final between Maiden City and Don Boscos.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.