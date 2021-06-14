McAlinden Cup semi-final tonight is the pick of this week's D&D fixtures

Games scheduled for tonight, Tuesday and Wednesday

D&D

Foyle Harps will be interested in the result of tonight's McAlinden Cup semi-final between Maiden City and Don Boscos.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

The D&D continues this week with the first of the McAlinden Cup semi-finals taking place tonight between Maiden City and Don Boscos at Prehen at 7pm.

The other semi-final, between TOTHC and Foyle Harps, will take place next Monday evening at Clooney Park West.

This week's fixtures:

Tonight, 7pm 

McAlinden Cup Semi Final

Maiden City vs. Don Boscos

Prehen 3


Tuesday, June 15, 7pm

Oxford vs. Phoenix Athletic 

Brooke Park

Creggan Swifts vs. Ballymoor

Prehen 3

Goldswifts vs. Magee

Clooney Park West


Wednesday, June 16, 7pm

Culmore vs. Tristar

Culmore

Lisahally vs. Newell

Clooney Park West 2

