Thomas Burke Memorial Cup to kick off today at Oakland Park

The inaugural Thomas Burke (Burkey) Perpetual Cup will get underway today at Oakland Park when Creggan Swifts play Maiden City. (Kick off 2pm).

This 8-team tournament, with prize money totalling £2000 ,has been organised in remembrance of former Trojans player and youth team coach, Thomas Burke, who tragically passed away in April 2020 at the age of 29.

The opening game should be an interesting affair with Creggan Swifts expected to field a strong side whilst Maiden City will have a mixture of youth and experience.

On Monday, June 7, competition hosts Trojans will play Don Boscos with a 7pm KO. This should be a fascinating encounter between 2 teams who like to play football.

On Wednesday, June 9 big names in local football meet head to head when Foyle Harps play Top of the Hill Celtic, again at 7pm.

The quarter finals finish on Saturday, June 12 at 12pm when Strabane Athletic meet Donegal representatives Bonagee. Both these sides are expected to field strong teams for this game.



Covid regulations in place

At present the club is awaiting further information from Derry City and Strabane District Council on the number of spectators they can allow into the ground.

A spokesperson said: “Trojans would ask people to please be understanding as we will have to operate within whatever guidelines we are given. Only players and officials will be permitted to use the car park at the grounds.

“Motorists are advised to park away from Oakland Park and walk to the ground where access will be through the pedestrian gate only.

“The club are also asking people to please respect Oakland Park residents by not parking in front of their homes or blocking access to driveways.

“Inside the ground the spectators will be encouraged to socially distance and avail of the sanitizer located in various areas of the pitch surrounds. Trojans would like to once again thank our sponsors for their support of this competition; Vogue Car Sales, Bay Road Soccer, McKeever's Newsagent, Mouldings Direct, 3 bridges Car Sales and James McClean.