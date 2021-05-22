Winning in the rain - Connor Coyle makes it 14-0

Contact
Connor Coyle is now 14-0.
Connor Coyle made it 14-0 in bizarre circumstances in Cancun last night.
The Derry middleweight was ahead on the scorecards at the end of the sixth round when the fight had to be stopped due to heavy rain.
The contest took place in the courtyard of a Cancun hotel, but after days of glorious sunshine leading up to the fight, the heavens opened, making it difficult for the fight to continue. It rained from the first round on and despite efforts to mop the canvas at the end of the fifth and sixth rounds, the decision was made to end the contest.
It went to the scorecards – and at that stage, Coyle was up 58-56, 58-56, and 59-55 and declared the winner.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.