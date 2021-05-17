100th season of D&D football to kick off this evening with three games

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Brian Tierney will be present at Clooney Park West this evening to officially mark the beginning of the 100th season of D&D football.

16 teams have agreed to participate in the celebrations of a league which has been a popular staple of Derry over the past century, ever since its first season in 1921/22.

Three games will take place this evening, all beginning at 7pm.

TOTH v TRISTAR (Clooney Park West)

FOYLE HARPS v LISAHALLY (Leafair)

MAGEE v DON BOSCOS (Templemore central)

The new D&D league will continue through to July, with both the McAlinden Cup and the Terry Kelly Cup included.

This week’s fixtures:

Monday 17th May 7pm KO

Tuesday 18th May 7pm KO

CREGGAN v OXFORD (Prehen 2)

BRANDYWELL v STRABANE (CPW)

Wednesday 19th May 7pm KO

PHOENIX v CULMORE (Leafair)

MAIDEN CITY v TROJANS (CPW)

Thursday 20th May 7pm KO

BALLYMOOR v TOTH (Prehen 2)

NEWELL v GOLDSWIFTS (Temp Central)