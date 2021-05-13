New community football league being launched at Leafair ptiches in Derry

A new community six-a-side football league is being launched in Derry.

It is being run by Leisure Leagues, the worlds largest provider of small-sided not-for-profit community football leagues.

The new league will be run at Leafair pitches in the city on Sunday evenings from 5pm to 7pm.

Each game will last 30 minutes.

Teams will be allowed up to three substitutes.

The cost will be £32 per team.

There will be a monthly prize draw as well as the opportunity to represent your country at the six-a-side World Cup.

It is free to enter a team.

You can register your team at https://www.leisureleagues.net/league/leafair-pitches/londonderry-sunday