'Belief' the key to Derry City revival

Contact
Danny Lupano has no doubt that Derry City can hit back after a poor start to the new season. Pic by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
Derry City travel to St. Patrick’s Athletic today desperate for a positive result after a poor start to the season which has left them bottom of the Premier Division.
Defeats to Longford and Waterford have placed the Candystripes under mounting pressure as they head to unbeaten Pat’s looking for a reversal in fortunes.
It could well be a defining few days for Derry City, who travel to Inchicore before returning to the Brandywell on Tuesday to face league champions Shamrock Rovers. Their poor start, whilst unexpected, could well be forgotten with a good return over the next few days and defender Danny Lupano is adamant that results will come because of the determination and the talent in the squad at present.
“We can’t keep thinking about the two losses, we have to move forward and think about the next game, focus on the next game,” he insisted.
“I believe in our group. We have good players and we have good chemistry. Some of the players don’t really know each other yet but we’re getting to know each other and I believe once we get going and once we get those three points and get that momentum, I believe the team will be flying.
“Everyone is positive that things will be fine. The people can see that the performance against Waterford compared to the first game of the season was so different in terms of the application and the hunger. Everything was much better so everyone has to stay positive and thinking about going down to St. Pat’s and getting a result.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.