Derry City trail newly-promoted Longford Town

Derry City have it all to do in the second half of their opening game of the new Premier Division season as they trail newly-promoted Longford Town 1-0 at half-time.

Declan Devine's new-look side went behind at Bishop's Gate in the seventh minute when Dillon Grimes for the back of the net for the home side.

Elsewhere, Finn Harps lead Bohemians 1-0 atFinn Park thanks to a 38th minute strike from Foley while Sligo Rovers are all square 1-1 with Dundalk at The Showgrounds.