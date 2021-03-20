Derry City trail newly-promoted Longford Town

Contact
Declan Devine's Derry City have it all to do in second half against Longford.
Derry City have it all to do in the second half of their opening game of the new Premier Division season as they trail newly-promoted Longford Town 1-0 at half-time.
Declan Devine's new-look side went behind at Bishop's Gate in the seventh minute when Dillon Grimes for the back of the net for the home side.
Elsewhere, Finn Harps lead Bohemians 1-0 atFinn Park thanks to a 38th minute strike from Foley while Sligo Rovers are all square 1-1 with Dundalk at The Showgrounds.
