Katie Mullan's Ireland team draw Softco Series with Great Britain

Katie Mullan in action in Ireland's draw with Great Britain (Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)
Ireland were minutes away from overcoming reigning Olympic champions Great Britain in the Softco Series at Queen's University.
Former Coleraine camogie star Katie Mullan was again in Tuesday's 1-1 draw.
Ireland lost the first game 2-1, before overturning the result on Sunday.
Roisin Upton’s goal had Ireland dreaming of a second win in three days only for Izzy Petter to provide the reality check.
The series was shared on wins, losses, draws, and goals scored after four days of action.
Both teams will be among 12 sides travelling to the 2020 games, deferred to 2021, in Tokyo in July.
