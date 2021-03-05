SSE Airtricity Premier Division fixtures rescheduled to accommodate TV broadcasts

The SSE Airtricity Premier Division fixtures have been rescheduled for TV & WATCHLOI broadcast.

The fixtures in the Premier Division have been rescheduled into one of three time slots, 5.45pm on Friday evening, 7.45pm on Friday night or 6pm on Saturday evening.

Two Premier Division fixtures will take place on Friday with three Premier Division matches set to take place on Saturday evening, with the exception of round eight/nine.

For the May Bank Holiday weekend, all five fixtures in round eight will take place on Friday, April 30 ahead of round nine on Monday, May 3 on a bumper weekend of SSE Airtricity Premier Division action.

The first round of fixtures in the Premier Division have been rescheduled with changes to the three further rounds to be confirmed at a later date.

WATCHLOI half-season passes will be available to purchase on Tuesday, March 9 at 2pm from watchloi.ie.

Derry City's first league fixture of the season is on Saturday, March 20, away to Longford with a 6pm kick-off.

Derry's first home game is on Saturday, March 27, against Shamrock Rovers and again with a 6pm kick-off.