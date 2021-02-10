Joe Hodge is hoping to prove that he belongs on the first team stage at Derry City as he looks forward to making his mark with the Candystripes over the next six months.

The highly-rated 18-year-old has joined the club on a six-month loan deal from Manchester City, and he admitted that the necessity to experience first team football was the driving force behind the move.

“It is a big step to experience first team football for the first time so that’s a massive part of why I’m here,” he said.

“I’m hoping to become a Premier League player and it’s the only way you’re going to do that, by experiencing playing first team football, so I think this is the perfect opportunity for me.

“If you get an opportunity to go and compete in a first team then you would be silly to not want to do it. I know I’ve been desperate for a while to come and experience first team football, so I’m delighted that I got this opportunity.”

There is a lot of hype about Hodge’s move to the Brandywell, with the move seen as a real coup for the Candystripes. The teenager though is just focused on playing football.

“I’m not too interested in that,” he stated.

“It’s something for people to be excited about, coming from Man. City but I have never played a first team game before so I have to come and prove that I can play that standard of football and prove that I can adapt to first team football, and then see what happens.

“The fans can expect to put a shift in every game. I’m an aggressive player so I’ll run about and I’ll try and give everything every time I play, if I get the opportunity.”

See tomorrow’s Derry News for more from Derry City’s new signing.