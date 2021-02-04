Eoin Toal named new Derry City captain

Eoin Toal has been given the captain’s armband at Derry City on the first day of pre-season training.

The 21-year-old has been at the Brandywell since 2017 and has grown in stature ever since, making 96 appearances for the club and scoring 4 goals.

Manager Declan Devine said he had no hesitation in handing the responsibility to his talented central defender at the start of his fifth year at the Brandywell.

“Eoin is a fantastic lad who is well respected by everyone at the club. He is just 21 years of age but already has loads of experience and knows the club inside out.”

“We’re looking to build a solid young base to our squad going forward and Eoin is absolutely the right person to lead that.”

The new skipper admitted that he was delighted to get the nod and said it was an extra incentive in his preparations.

“Derry City is a huge club and I am honoured to be team captain.”

“I have captained the Northern Ireland under-21’s and really enjoyed the experience and I am looking forward to taking on the role at my club.”

“We are putting together a great squad of lads who all know what it means to play for Derry City and it will be a real thrill to lead the team out.”

Manager Devine confirmed that Ciaron Harkin, Danny Lafferty and Ciaran Coll will share vice-captaincy duties for 2021.