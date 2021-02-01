Aaron McEneff completes move to Hearts

Contact
Aaron McEneff is now a Heart of Midlothian player
Aaron McEneff has left Shamrock Rovers and penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with Scottish Championship side Heart of Lidlothian in a deal believed to be in the region of £175,000.
The Derry man, who was part of Rovers' title-winning side last season, has made no secret of his desire to return to football across the water after returning to Derry City from Tottenham Hotspur in 2015.
Hearts are top of the Scottish Championship and racing to SPL promotion as they lead Raith Rovers by 11 points, but have played two games more than their rivals, meaning McEneff could likely be playing in the Premier Division within a matter of months.
Sporting Director at Hearts Joe Savage revealed that Aaron is a player he’s been tracking for quite some time.
“Aaron is someone that I’ve been looking at for the best part of four years and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring him to Hearts.
“He’s been one of Ireland’s standout players for a couple of years now, evidenced by his recent international call up.
“I’m sure the fans are going to be excited by him; he’s really energetic, a box-to-box midfielder who can chip in with goals as well."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.