Where to watch and when? Here's your guide to the live sport on TV this weekend

FRIDAY, JANUARY 29
BASKETBALL
NBA: CLIPPERS @ HEAT
SKY SPORTS, MIDNIGHT
GOLF
DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC
SKY SPORTS, 7.30AM
DARTS
THE MASTERS
ITV 4, 7PM
RUGBY
EP: BRISTOL V BATH
BT SPORT 1, 7PM
GOLF
FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 5PM
SATURDAY, JANUARY 30
GOLF
DUBAI DESERT GOLF
SKY SPORTS, 8.30AM
SOCCER
EVERTON V NEWCASTLE
BT SPORT 1, 11.30AM
HORSE RACING
CHELTENHAM
ITV, 1.25PM
SOCCER
ARSENAL V MAN UTD
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM
RUGBY
BENETTON V MUNSTER
EIRSPORT, 4.30PM
SUNDAY, JANUARY 31
GOLF
DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC
SKY SPORTS, 8.30AM
SOCCER
CHELSEA V BURNLEY
BT SPORT 1, 11.30AM
SOCCER
WEST HAM V LIVERPOOL
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
SOCCER
LEICESTER CITY V LEEDS UTD
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
SOCCER
BRIGHTON V SPURS
SKY SPORTS, 7.15PM
