Coleraine club receive a share of £5k thanks to Boost Sport

A Coleraine-based track club has benefited from the recent Boost Sport Grant initiative

Malone Rugby Football Club Women’s Team has scored £2000, as the overall winner of the nationwide Boost Sport Grant initiative where six county winners were also chosen to receive £500 to help achieve their goals.

Provincial winners were made up of Speed Development Project Track Club from County Londonderry, St Mary’s GAC Club Aghagallon from County Antrim, Lurgan Town FC from County Armagh, East Belfast GAA from County Down, Artigarvan FC from County Tyrone and Enniskillen Royal Boat Club from County Fermanagh.

Covid-19 restrictions have put a huge burden onto sports clubs this year with lack of income being gained to support and run much loved community-based grass-roots clubs so Boost Drinks made sure to help by providing an essential boost in funds to seven clubs.

Over 50 applications were received from across NI before a judging panel (including Belfast Telegraph Group Sports Editor Jim Gracey) selected a well-deserving overall winner and six county winners