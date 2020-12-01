Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Ally Gilchrist calls time on Derry City career

Defender departs Brandywell after injury-plagued season

Ally Gilchrist

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

Ally Gilchrist has announced he is leaving Derry City after two seasons at the club.

The defender, who formed a solid partnership with Eoin Toal in 2019, has had an injury-plagued season at the club and made just six appearances this past season.

Gilchrist, whose final appearance came in the 2-1 defeat to Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell on August 21, posted the following message on social media.

'After much thought my time at Derry has come to an end. I'd like to thank the supporters and all of my team mates for the past two years for giving me the confidence and a platform to perform week in and week out.

' Playing in front of a full Brandywell was a pleasure and I always gave everything each time I pulled on the jersey. Good luck to everyone at the club.'

Gilchrist made 39 appearances for Derry City in all. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie