Ally Gilchrist calls time on Derry City career

Contact
Ally Gilchrist has announced he is leaving Derry City after two seasons at the club.
The defender, who formed a solid partnership with Eoin Toal in 2019, has had an injury-plagued season at the club and made just six appearances this past season.
Gilchrist, whose final appearance came in the 2-1 defeat to Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell on August 21, posted the following message on social media.
'After much thought my time at Derry has come to an end. I'd like to thank the supporters and all of my team mates for the past two years for giving me the confidence and a platform to perform week in and week out.
' Playing in front of a full Brandywell was a pleasure and I always gave everything each time I pulled on the jersey. Good luck to everyone at the club.'
Gilchrist made 39 appearances for Derry City in all.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.