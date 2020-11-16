James McClean tests positive for coronavirus

Contact
James McClean played 90 minutes in the defeat to Wales on Sunday night
James McClean has tested positive for Covid-19 today and has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s game against Bulgaria on Wednesday as a result.
The Derry man, who was named Man of the Match, played the full 90 minutes of the Republic's 1-0 Nations League defeat by Wales on Sunday evening. Team mate Matt Doherty, who also played the whole game has also tested positive.
The rest of the squad and backroom staff returned negative test results before flying back to Dublin today to begin preparations for Wednesday's game against Bulgaria.
Stephen Kenny now has a total of 12 players missing for Wednesday’s game.
