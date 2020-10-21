Underage intercounty championships in doubt

The future of the 2020 Minor and U20 championships has been placed in doubt this morning amid conflicting statements from the Irish government.

A spokesperson for the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture had told RTÉ News only senior games could go ahead under the Level 5 restrictions due to come into place in the Republic of Ireland tomorrow.

However, the Department has now issued an update in which it says the matter is 'still being clarified'.

"The government decision of Monday has resulted in many changes, including in sport. The matter is still being clarified," they said.

Official government guidelines on the new restrictions, published on their website, make no mention of underage competitions.

"No training or matches should take place, but professional, elite sports and inter-county Gaelic games, horse-racing and greyhound racing are permitted to continue behind closed doors," it reads.

The confusion leaves Derry's Ulster minor football championship quarter final against Armagh at the weekend in doubt.