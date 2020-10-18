Shamrock Rovers postponement means a number of changes in Derry City's remaining fixtures

Derry City are in for a packed playing schedule over the next few weeks after the FAI rescheduled the postponed game against Shamrock Rovers.

The game at Tallaght, originally scheduled for last Friday night, was cancelled due to positive coronavirus cases in the Rovers squad. It will now be played on Wednesday, October 28 at Tallaght at 6pm, meaning the FAI Cup quarterfinal at Sligo Rovers has been also put back, two days to the Sunday.

City's game against Shelbourne has also been brought forward two days and will be played this Friday at the Brandywell at 7:45pm.

City's league season will then conclude with a trip to Cork City on November 8.