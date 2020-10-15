Derry City captain Conor McCormack to sit out tomorrow night's game against Shamrock Rovers due to suspension

Derry City could still have a key role to play in deciding who will be this season's league champions.

The Brandywell club return to action tomorrow night when they travel to Dublin to take on league leaders Shamrock Rovers at the Tallaght Stadium.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm.

It could be a big night for Rovers.

If second-placed Bohemians drop points against Dundalk in the earlier kick-off of 5.45pm, and Shamrock Rovers beat Derry, then the Dubliners will win the title.

Given the potential significance, the Derry v Rovers game is being shown live on RTE2.

While it has been a largely disappointing season for Declan Devine's side, he will be keen that his players put on a good show for the TV cameras.

The Brandywell side will go into tomorrow's match buoyed by an impressive performance in last outing when they beat Waterford United 2-0.

Derry City will take to the field tomorrow night without their captain Conor McCormack who is suspended for one game after picking up five yellows.

Rovers will also be without one of their key players, with Graham Burke also banned for one match for accumulating five yellow cards.

Derry are currently in seventh place in the 10-team Premier Division.

On 16 points, they are sandwiched between Sligo Rovers (19 points) and Shelbourne (16 points) who meet each other at Tolka Park in Dublin on Sunday.

Derry will be back in action on Monday at 5.45pm when they are scheduled to welcome Dundalk to the Brandywell.