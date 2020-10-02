Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

A tale of two penalties as Derry City get back to winning ways

Conor Clifford makes a spectacular return to the team with his first Derry City goals

Derry City

Derry City picked up a deserved win over Waterford at the Brandywell. Pic by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

Derry City 2

Waterford 0

 

Derry City picked up an invaluable win over Waterford thanks to two Conor Clifford penalties .

After late defeats to both Bohemians and Sligo Rovers in the past week, the pressure was on City, and they responded well, picking up a win that was thoroughly deserved.

The game was slow to get going, and it was headed to a goalless half time until a real moment of controversy arrived when Olunatunmise Subowale foolishly barged into the back of Walter Figueira, and referee Rob Hennessey pointed to the penalty spot.

It looked a fortunate decision in favour of City but Conor Clifford, on his first start in 11 games, stepped up to take the spot kick and sent Brian Murphy the wrong way to send the Candystripes into the lead at the break.

City appealed for another penalty just two minutes into the second half when Conor McCormack went down in the area after a one-two with Harkin, but this time referee Hennessey said no.

Brian Murphy then kept Waterford in the game with a sensational close range stop to deny Ibrahim Meite a goal. Figueira again won a free kick, this time on the left of the area and Stephen Mallon’s low delivery was on a plate for Meite, but Murphy somehow kept it out.

Waterford were having real trouble curbing the threat of Figueira and just moments later he cut inside and drilled a brilliant effort at goal, but again Murphy was there, tipping the ball over the bar for a corner.

The Candystripes were well on top now and they got in behind again, Stephen Mallon getting to the byline where he puled it back for Figueira who side-footed wide. However, as the City man shot, he was wiped out completely by a late tackle from McCourt, and referee Hennessey again pointed to the penalty spot.

Clifford stepped up again, despite a request from Figueira, and he cheekily sent a Panenka-style penalty past Murphy to make it 2-0.

 

TEAMS

DERRY CITY: Cherrie, Horgan, Toal, McJannett, Coll, Clifford, Harkin, McCormack (Malone 85’), Mallon, Figueira, Meite (Akintunde 70’).

WATERFORD: Murphy, Wilson (Power 52’), Davidson, McCourt, Sobowale (Byrne 59’), Weir, O’Keefe (Walsh 84’), Martin, Fitzgerald (Griffin 59’), Coote, Smith.

REFEREE: Rob Hennessey.

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie