Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Vaudequin, Hutton, McCallion, Lowry - Derry City hoping that no other names will be added to this particular list against Sligo tomorrow

Bit O'Red takes on a new meaning when it comes to Derry City and Sligo Rovers

Derry City

Derry City have had their share of red cards against Sligo Rovers

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

Derry City and Sligo Rovers have had some memorable encounters over the years, but one fact may have gone unnoticed from this particular Northwest derby fixture.

In 109 meetings between the sides in all competitions over the years, Derry City players have amassed a total of 15 red cards against Sligo - by far the most against any League of Ireland opponent they have faced. 

The most famous incident in this fixture undoubtedly came in May 2011, when City saw 3 players - Eddie McCallion, Emmett Friars and Kevin Deery all saw red on the way to a 3-0 defeat.

Over the years 15 City players have been dismissed in this fixture:

Ray McGuinness (1986)

Peter Hutton (1994)

Pascal Vaudequin (1994)

James Keddy (1997)

Robbie Brunton (1997)

Paddy McLaughlin (2000)

Dave Rogers (2007)

Steven Gray (2009)

Eddie McCallion (2011)

Emmet Friars (2011)

Kevin Deery (2011)

Danny Lafferty (2011)

Shane McEleney (2013)

Mark Timlin (2015)

Philip Lowry (2015).

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie