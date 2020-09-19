Steelstown into semi-finals after brilliant victory over Drumsurn

Contact
Ben McCarron was one of the Steelstown goal scorers today
Steelstown 3-13
Drumsurn 0-11
Steelstown are into the last four of the Intermediate Championship after a resounding victory over Drumsurn at Banagher this afternoon.
The match had been billed as a contest between two of the strongest sides in the competition.
Steelstown were quickest out of the blocks and a goal from Mark Foley in the second minute set the tone for what was to be an impressive display from the Ballyarnett men.
Further goals from Ben Mccarron and Jacob Duffy in the second half proved decisive, as did a sensational save from goalkeeper Marty Dunne, who denied Pearse McNickle what looked like a certain goal with the score at 2-10, 0-9.
Steelstown will have taken great confidence from today's result as their quest for championship glory continues.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Ozzie pictured at the Metallica concert in Munich with mum Miranda, dad Simon and younger brother Luke.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.