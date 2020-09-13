Contact

Derry camogie championship draws

Senior, intermediate and junior grades down to the semi-final stage

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

The draws for the Derry camogie championships have been made.

JUNIOR

Wednesday, September 16
Magherafelt v Slaughtneil Thirds
Greenlough v Ballerin


INTERMEDIATE

Thursday, September 17
Coleraine v Glen
Slaughtneil Res v Kilrea

SENIOR

Friday, September 18
Lavey v Swatragh
Ballinascreen v Slaughtneil

Venues and times TBC

