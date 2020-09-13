Derry camogie championship draws

Contact
The draws for the Derry camogie championships have been made.
JUNIOR
Wednesday, September 16
Magherafelt v Slaughtneil Thirds
Greenlough v Ballerin
INTERMEDIATE
Thursday, September 17
Coleraine v Glen
Slaughtneil Res v Kilrea
SENIOR
Friday, September 18
Lavey v Swatragh
Ballinascreen v Slaughtneil
Venues and times TBC
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.