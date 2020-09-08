Derry City pick up narrow win over Larne at Inver Park

Larne 0

Derry City 1

Walter Figueira scored the only goal of the game as Derry City returned to action with a narrow victory over Larne at Inver Park.

The forward struck the only goal 10 minutes before half time when he cut in from the left and fired an unstoppable low effort across Conor Mitchell and into the net.

The goal was one of only a few bright spots in a game which served to help the match fitness and sharpness of both sets of players. Larne are preparing for the beginning of the Danske Bank Premiership while the Candystripes return to action against Finn Harps in Ballybofey on Sunday.

The home side created a number of chances, particularly in the second half but former City forward Ronan Hale was off target on at least two occasions. Mark Randall also hit the post in the last 15 minutes.

Teams

LARNE: Conor Mitchell, Tomas Cosgrove, Graham Kelly, Albert Watson, Josh Robinson, Fuad Sule, Jeff Hughes, Lee Lynch, Andy Scott, Ronan Hale, Trialist. Subs: Marty Donnelly, Mark Randall, Ben Tilney, Conor Devlin, Matt Lusty, Elliot Wood, Dylan Sloane.

DERRY CITY: Peter Cherrie, Ronan Boyce, Cameron McJannett, Darren Cole, Colm Horgan, Stephen Mallon, Ciaron Harkin, Jack Malone, Adam Hammill, Walter Figueira, James Akintunde. Subs: Orrin McLaughlin, Caolan McLaughlin, Jack Lemoignan, Mark McChrystal, Evan McLaughlin, Brendan Barr.