Devine 'gutted' after 'wasted opportunity' in Vilnius

Contact
Adam Hammill missed a late opportunity to score against FK Riteriai on a disappointing night for Derry City in Lithuania
A gutted Declan Devine has described Derry City’s loss to FK Riteriai tonight as a ‘wasted opportunity’.
The Candystripes crashed out of the Europa League following a 3-2 loss after extra time in Vilnius, despite leading 1-0 through Joe Thomson’s goal early on. Devine believes that a poor defence and not going for the jugular when ahead so early on were the key factors in the defeat.
“It was a real wasted opportunity tonight to progress from the qualifying round,” he said. “The manner in which we conceded the goals was very disappointing but we were very wasteful also in front of goal. You can’t afford to give any team the goals we gave them tonight. It’s been something that’s happened in a few game already this season and something we have to address.
“Our management of the game wasn’t what it should have been, we should have been really going for the jugular and killing the game of in the early stages of the first half. We started the game really well but finished the first half really disappointed.”
Devine believes the loss of both Walter Figueira and Jack Malone before the game had a significant impact on the performance and result.
“We were missing both Jack Malone and Walter Figueira who both picked up injuries in the last two days and they were huge losses to us, so we were down to the bare bones on terms of our squad,” he said.
“We’re absolutely gutted and disappointed for the effort that we put into the game but you can’t expect to concede the goals we conceded tonight and expect to qualify through a round of Europe. At the minute it’s very disappointing for everybody”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.