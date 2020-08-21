Gibson signs new one-year deal with Salford City

Contact
Darron Gibson will feature for Salford City again this coming season
Darron Gibson has returned to Salford City, signing on for the 2020/21 season.
The Derry man's return to the game was halted earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, featuring only four times for Salford before the football season was suspended.
Manager Graham Alexander said it was a no-brainer to bring the former Manchester United man back, insisting his experience will be invaluable.
“We saw what Darron is capable of in only a handful of games towards the end of last season and we just felt he was getting into some good momentum when the break happened," he said. “After having a conversation with him, I explained the situation at the time that I wanted to re-engage him but we had to wait until we got through the break.
“We know what he is capable of as a player and we are delighted to have him on board for another year to see his impact on the team; his quality and experience is invaluable not just in the senior squad, but for the younger players too.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.