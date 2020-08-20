McJannett becomes latest new face at the Brandywell

Derry City have added former Stoke City defender U23 player Cameron McJannett to the squad ahead of tomorrow evening’s game with Cork City at the Brandywell.

The 21-year old has been training with the club this week and is set to provide defensive back up, with Ally Gilchrist now sidelined for at least two weeks after suffering a broken bone in his foot.

McJannett, a left-sided centre-back back who can also play left-back, is a former team-mate of Jake Dunwoody who also joined the Candystripes just two weeks ago.

He becomes the latest new face at the Brandywell, joining Adam Hammill, Joe Thomson, Jake Dunwoody, James Akintunde and Ibrahim Meite.