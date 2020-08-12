Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry City drawn away to Drogheda in the FAI Cup

Candystripes set to return to United Park

Declan Devine

Derry City manager Declan Devine will

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

Derry City have been drawn away to Drogheda United in the second round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup.

Declan Devine will take his team to Drogheda on the week ending August 30 for what will be the first FAI Cup fixture between the sides since 2016.

On that occasion, it took two games to separate the sides. Rory Patterson missed a penalty and Aaron McEneff scored a penalty as Drogheda held the Candystripes 1-1 at the Brandywell. In the replay at United Park, City won 2-1 thanks to goals from Patterson and Josh Daniels.

 

The draw in full:

UCD vs. Sligo Rovers

Drogheda United vs. Derry City

Galway United vs. Shelbourne

Shamrock Rovers vs. Cork City

Bray Wanderers vs. Finn Harps

Bohemians vs. Cabinteely

Athlone Town vs. Wexford

Cobh Ramblers vs. Dundalk

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie