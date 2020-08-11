Toal insists there is plenty more to come from this Derry City team

Eoin Toal has insisted that Derry City will bounce back from the disappointment of Sunday's late defeat to Shamrock Rovers, insisting there is plenty more to come from the team this season.

The Candystripes came so close to becoming the first team to take points off the league leaders in a pulsating encounter at home, only to be devastated by two late goals, an own goal from Colm Horgan and a winner from Roberto Lopes.

City led the league leaders for almost 50 minutes only to fall at the final hurdle, and Toal admitted that it was a hard loss to take given the circumstances.

“We definitely deserved a draw,” he said. “We know Shamrock Rovers are a good side but we matched them in different areas of the pitch. They're not top of the league for no reason.

“Sticking together is the most important thing for us now. The performance shows that we're not too far off it and we still have a few more boys to come in and everyone gets together.

“We defended well in the game and everyone, even the subs who came on did everything they could. Two silly mistakes cost us but we just have to stick together as a team and look forward to the next game. There are loads more league games to come for us so there is more to come from us as a team.”

Toal himself came so close to an equaliser in added time as Ciaran Harkin's header came back off the crossbar before falling for the defender who saw his follow up brilliantly saved by Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus. Such thin margins cost City at least a share of the spoils.

“Jackie has got a great header and it's hit the bar and come across,” Toal recalled. “I tried to get as much pace on the ball as I could but he has come across and made the save. On another day they go in so it's bitterly disappointing.

“This league is a hard league and you need to be picking up points thick and fast. We were just unlucky and things could have went differently and maybe another day they do. There's still a lot to play for this season. We just need to focus on Saturday now.”

