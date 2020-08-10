Contact

City face trip into the unknown in Lithuania after Europa League draw

Candystripes prepare to face FK Riteriai in just over 2 weeks' time

Europa League

FK Riteriai will be Derry City's opponents in just over two weeks' time

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

Derry City will face a team only 15 years old in the form of Lithuanian side FK Riteriai in the first qualifying round of the Europa League.

The Candystripes discovered the identity of their opponents this afternoon in Nyon, and the game has been scheduled for Thursday, August 27 in Vilnius.

The original pool for the draw saw Declan Devine's side facing one of three possible options – FK Riteriai, Budapest Honvéd and Lithuanian A Lyga leaders, FK Zalgiris, with Riteriai seen as the best possible option in terms of progression. Roteria are currently in sixth place in the six team Lithuanian A Lyga having won just one game this season.

This will be the first venture into Europe for City since facing Dinamo Minsk in 2018. City won the away tie 2-1 on that occasion but were eliminated regardless having lost the first leg 2-0 at the Brandywell.

This tie will be played to a finish with extra time and penalties if required. 

