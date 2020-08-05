A Day for Ryan McBride returns next week

This year’s Feile event, A Day for Ryan McBride, organised by the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum will take place on Wednesday 12th August 2020.

It will be done a bit differently this year. Feile, Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum and the Ryan McBride Foundation will stream some footballing challenges online from Sam Madden a very well-known footballing trickster. We are asking you all to take part and send us in your videos to be in with a chance of winning some great prizes, donated by the Ryan McBride Foundation.

Also on Wednesday the 12 August 2020 at 4 pm we are asking residents in the Brandywell to come to their doorsteps and enjoy some street entertainment from the brilliant In Your Space Circus Skills company.

Their amazing performers will entertain adults and children in a first ever socially distanced street celebration. The Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum are asking residents to remain in their gardens or at their doorsteps with people from your own family and staff from the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum and the Ryan McBride Foundation will be there to give out some free goodies.

Aileen McGuinness, General Manager of the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum said “Ryan was a very important member of our community and is sorely missed, so it is nice for everyone here in the Brandywell to remember him. We are delighted that we can mark this occasion as part of the amazing Feile calendar!”

We hope to see all of our residents on their doorsteps and we are asking them please make some noise and cheer for our amazing street performers and staff. If you have any Ryan McBride clothing, please wear this on the day and wave them DCFC flags!!!

For further information, please contact Aisling at the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum on 028 71 365330.