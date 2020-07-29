More new faces unveiled at the Brandywell

Derry City have signed 21-year old central midfielder Jake Dunwoody and 24-year old striker Ibrahim Meite until the end of the current season.

The duo were unveiled at the Brandywell this morning, just two days before the Candystripes resume their season against Sligo Rovers.

Former Stoke City youth captain Jake Dunwoody left the club just three weeks ago. The tenacious midfielder had won Northern Ireland under-21 recognition as he tried to break through at the bet365 Stadium, where he skippered the under-18s to the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup in 2017. He continued his development with successful loan spells at Curzon Ashton and Leek Town.

He had been promoted to the seniors for pre-season under Nathan Jones and wore the armband for the under-23s under Kevin Russell, but he couldn't break into the squad in the Championship, prompting his exit from the club.

Ibrahim Meite is a former Cardiff City striker who joined Crawley Town in February 2019. After failing to break into the League Two side, he was sent on loan to Woking in August before being sent to Bulgarian Second Division side Pirin Blagoevgrad back in March of this year. Upon his return from Bulgaria, he was released by Crawley.

Dunwoody and Meite join Adam Hamill and James Akintunde as the new faces at the Brandywell.