Final call for Derry City and Strabane District Council leisure survey participation

Users of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Leisure facilities are being reminded to take part in a survey that has been developed to assist Council make plans for a phased reopening of its facilities.

The survey, which was launched last week, is seeking the views of the public and user groups to help Council plan and understand their requirements when they reopen. By participating in the survey the public will help Council identify the issues that matter to users of its leisure centre and sports facilities.

All completed surveys will be entered into a draw with a chance of winning a one month All Inclusive package once the leisure facilities are up and running again.

The deadline for completing the survey has been extended to run over the weekend until Monday next. To date over 700 people have responded.

Click here for survey (Deadline Monday, July 20)

While all Council owned leisure centres currently remain closed to the public, preparations and arrangements are at an advanced stage to make the facilities safe for a phased and planned reopening.

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Health and Communities Committee last week approved a reopening plan and subject to elected members’ approval at Full Council later this month, details of our reopening dates will be confirmed.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council reassured the public that extensive work is taking place at leisure facilities across the Council to welcome the public back to its centres and sports facilities.

“It is important to note that Council has to work within the NI Executive’s COVID-19 guidelines and our staff are working behind the scenes to ensure everything is in place to ensure safe workout areas, hygiene and booking facilities whilst maintaining our high standards of service.

“Our priority will be to reopen our tier one centres at Foyle Arena and Templemore Sports Complex in Derry, the Riversdale Leisure Centre in Strabane and the Derg Valley Leisure Centre in Castlederg in the first instance. We are currently looking at options and safe working practices to facilitate this over the coming weeks.

“We anticipate that when we do reopen, it will be with limited capacity, primarily for gym and fitness classes only and with reduced numbers of people. Bookings will need to be made in advance. Some outdoor pitches and courts are currently available for club hire only at this stage and we anticipate that it will be some time yet before we can expand our services to offer swimming and other activities.”

The Council spokesperson said that as part of its planning for its phased reopening it will be embarking on a marketing campaign to provide advice, information and reassurance to the public.

The public have also been advised that while sports pavilions and pitches remain closed to the public, a booking system is in place to facilitate some outdoor recreation facilities for sports clubs and sporting organisations for training purposes only. The Council has been working proactively with clubs and user groups on this over the past number of weeks and bookings are now being taken.

Clubs looking for more information and keen to book the outdoor pitches are urged to fill out an online form

Sports clubs can request a booking by sending a booking application form and all required supporting documentation to sportsdevelopment@derrystrabane.com.

“This has been a very challenging time for our leisure centre users and members and we appreciate their patience and understanding at this time. We want to reassure you that the health and safety of the public and our staff are our prime concern and as we plan our phased reopening, it will require their continued patience and co-operation.”

Anyone who has any queries regarding their leisure membership are urged to email memberships@derrystrabane.com.

All updates relating to services and reopening will be communicated directly to members and on the various social media platforms over the summer and on the website at www.derrystrabane.com/leisure.