All four provincial senior squads will be back training from Monday

The Irish Rugby Football Union have confirmed that the PCR testing of players and staff at Connacht and Ulster produced zero positive results.
The statement comes after 118 players and staff were tested, by Cork based company Advanced Medical Services, in Connacht and Ulster on Wednesday.
The staff and players have been cleared to access their respective High Performance Centres from Monday, June 29. From Monday all four provincial senior squads will be back training in modified groups.
To date there have been 258 tests conducted across the professional player and staff group and zero positive tests reported.
"The first phase of PCR testing has been successfully completed. The players and staff now enter a period of daily medical screening and assessment. The second phase of testing will take place as players return to contact," commented IRFU Medical Director Rod McLoughlin.
