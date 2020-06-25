Carál Ni Chulín outlines date for competitive sport

Competitive sport can resume on July 17, after The Executive today approved an indicative timeframe for a return to outdoor training, including contact elements from 29 June.

Outdoor courts and gyms from 10 July, whilst indoor leisure facilities and rinks can open from the 7 August.

These easements have been agreed on the basis that the protocols developed by sports Governing Bodies will be followed, that social distancing will be maintained (when not actively participating), that proper hygiene measures will be observed and attendance records will be in place.

“I am pleased to announce a further step in what is a cautious and phased return of sport," commented Communities Minister Carál Ni Chulín.

"The schedule agreed today by the Executive provides further details on how sports will resume their activities at all levels and sets out indicative dates, which are subject to review. It provides clarity and gives Governing Bodies, clubs, venue operators and participants time to plan for a safe return to training and eventually to competition."

“We must all continue to exercise caution as we move through this timeframe so that we see a safe return, this includes complying with the health advice as it evolves and following the detailed protocols that sports Governing Bodies have developed. There remains a need for everyone to be vigilant and to continue to practice good hygiene and social distancing.”

The Executive also approved further easements that will allow from 29 June elite athletes to return to training at indoor, high performance, sports facilities including gyms, indoor sports courts and swimming pools.