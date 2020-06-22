A helping hand for a return to sport

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Sport and Wellbeing team is helping young people to prepare for a return to sport with a new series of free Virtual Sports Camps.

The Sports Camps, which are aimed at children aged 5 to 11, can be viewed on YouTube (Sport Development EBA) with sessions led by Council’s qualified coaches. First up from June 29th is Football Camp, followed by Hockey (6th July), Cricket (13th July), Table Tennis (20th July) and Kids Keep Fit (July 27th). Each course provides a daily 30 minutes coaching session from Monday to Friday with skills, drills, challenges and fun facts. Sessions will be released daily at 10am and after this they can be viewed again at any time.

Alderman Mark Fielding, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, said: “The Sport & Wellbeing team has developed this new approach to our summer programme to ensure young people don’t miss out and are able to keep up their skills during the pandemic. These virtual coaching sessions will encourage boys and girls to stay active and allow them to learn from our fantastic expert coaches.”

Courses will begin from week commencing Monday 29th June 2020 and the activities on offer will change each week

To register your place or to request additional information email sportsdevelopment@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.

You will be sent an application form to complete and return via email. You will then receive the link to your course.

If you have any queries you can also ring 07719 745936. The programme is supported by Sport Northern Ireland.