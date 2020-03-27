June date remains in place for restart of LoI season

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) this week said they remain committed to getting the SSE Airtricity League back up and running again in June.

As all sport was cancelled this week throughout Ireland as as result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the FAI said it was extending the cessation of football under its jurisdiction until April 19.

“The Association remains committed to a June return for the SSE Airtricity League,” said a FAI spokesperson.

“Regular meetings are ongoing with representatives from the National League Executive Committee and the Professional Footballer’s Association of Ireland to help our clubs and players through this difficult time.

“FAI Medical Director Dr Alan Byrne has again advised the FAI that in the current exceptional circumstances, clubs should not engage in collective training during the cessation period for all football activity under the FAI’s jurisdiction.”

Derry City manager Declan Devine said the club's management and medical teams are in daily contact with players and backroom staff, preparing for the day when they can go back to a 'more regular routine'.

“Players from outside of the city have been able to return home while the league suspension remains in place,” he said.

“They will however continue to train under the remote supervision of our coaching and fitness teams.

“I would like to thank our Chairman, Board of Directors and office staff who are continuing to run the club on a daily basis, despite the obvious difficulties.

“The important thing for now is to ensure that we all follow the medical guidance on getting through this virus.

“Derry has always been a city where people look after each other and now, more than ever it is vital that we do so.

“This football club belongs to the whole city.

“It has come through huge challenges before and it will come through this one.”

Grateful

The Derry City manager added: “Our club has a lot of supporters who work in what is being referred to as ‘essential business’ and we are all extremely grateful to them.

“Obviously, those who are on the front line of this battle, our medical people, are providing an invaluable service and we will find our own way to thank them publicly when this is over.

“In the meantime, please stay safe, and every one of us at this football club is looking forward to getting back to representing our city on the pitch in the not too distant future.”