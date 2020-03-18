NI Amateur Championship returns to Derry for the first time in 40 years

March 28th/29th and April 4th/5th and 18th will see the Northern Ireland amateur championship return to the town for the first time in forty years as it was last staged here in 1980.

Dalys will play host and are also the sponsor of the championship for this year and this is sure to attract a fantastic field of entries with the likes of Joe Swail, Patrick Wallace (record holder), Declan Lavery (current champion) and Stephen Brady (current number 3 ranked player) all going to be in the mix amongst others.

For anyone wishing to enter you must be a fully paid up member of Nibsa(Northern Ireland billiards and snooker association) and £20 adults, £10 16-19 year olds and £5 under 16's.

The cost to enter the tournament is £25 adults, £15 16-19 year olds and £5 for under 16s.

Players have the choice of week to play with week one being the 28th and 29th of March with the second week being the 4th and 5th of April with the final being played on Saturday 18th April.

For anymore information please contact the Nibsa faceboog messenger page or Simon Cooke on 07809672532.