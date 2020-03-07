Derry man is a 'winner' after being drawn out of the hat to secure two season tickets to Finn Harps home matches

Contact
Derry City and Finn Harps have always enjoyed a great rivalry.
A Derry man has won two season tickets for Finn Harps home games.
Although Finn Harps and Derry City are bitter rivals, David Healy now has a foot in both camps.
David was one of the lucky winners in a fundraising draw for Finn Harps.
The winners were picked out last night.
As well as David's success, the full list of winners were:
€5000: Kathleen Doherty, Buncrana
€1000 Shopping Voucher For McElhinneys: Ernie Duncan, Carrigans
2 nights B+B at Mill Park Hotel or The Park Hotel Kiltimagh: Eamonn Lafferty, Moville
2 Finn Harps Season Tickets: David Healy, Derry
€100 Club Shop Voucher: Leann Sheridan, Cloghan
