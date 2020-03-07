Derry man is a 'winner' after being drawn out of the hat to secure two season tickets to Finn Harps home matches

A Derry man has won two season tickets for Finn Harps home games.

Although Finn Harps and Derry City are bitter rivals, David Healy now has a foot in both camps.

David was one of the lucky winners in a fundraising draw for Finn Harps.

The winners were picked out last night.

As well as David's success, the full list of winners were:

€5000: Kathleen Doherty, Buncrana

€1000 Shopping Voucher For McElhinneys: Ernie Duncan, Carrigans

2 nights B+B at Mill Park Hotel or The Park Hotel Kiltimagh: Eamonn Lafferty, Moville

2 Finn Harps Season Tickets: David Healy, Derry

€100 Club Shop Voucher: Leann Sheridan, Cloghan