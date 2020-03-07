Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry man is a 'winner' after being drawn out of the hat to secure two season tickets to Finn Harps home matches

Finn Harps suffer another heavy defeat at the hands of Derry City

Derry City and Finn Harps have always enjoyed a great rivalry.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A Derry man has won two season tickets for Finn Harps home games.

Although Finn Harps and Derry City are bitter rivals, David Healy now has a foot in both camps.

David was one of the lucky winners in a fundraising draw for Finn Harps.

The winners were picked out last night.

As well as David's success, the full list of winners were:

€5000: Kathleen Doherty, Buncrana

€1000 Shopping Voucher For McElhinneys: Ernie Duncan, Carrigans

2 nights B+B at Mill Park Hotel or The Park Hotel Kiltimagh: Eamonn Lafferty, Moville

2 Finn Harps Season Tickets: David Healy, Derry

€100 Club Shop Voucher: Leann Sheridan, Cloghan

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie