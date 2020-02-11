Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Football for homeless at the Brandywell

A football match with a difference was held at the Brandywell on Friday night.

Football for homeless at the Brandywell

A hugely entertaining night of sport as friends and players come together to raise money for those in need. JPJPhotography

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A football match with a difference was held at the Brandywell on Friday night.

Tha game was organised to raise money to help the homeless.

The event was organised by Derry City Women's player Alice O'Neill and managed to raise £950.

The money raised will assist individuals and families who are presently experiencing challenges with re-establishing settled accommodation.

The fundraising event was organised in the same week that it emerged that the Foyle constituency has the highest number of homeless people in the North.

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan received the information from Communities Minister Hargey.

Mr Durkan had asked the newly installed minister how many people in each constituency were registered as homeless.

Information provided by the Housing Executive showed that as of December 2019, the total number of applicants in Foyle accepted as homeless stood at 2,526.

Foyle MLA Mr Durkan said: “The Communities Minister confirmed in response to my question that 2,526 people are on the waiting list and deemed homeless, across the Foyle constituency.

“The Minister also confirmed that across the Derry and Strabane Council area, 1,252 homes were empty and not in use.

“These figures are startling and behind the statistics are individuals, families and many children waiting in anguish.

“This is yet another example of the deprivation people in Derry have had to ensure and it is about time we got our fair share and a properly balanced regional economy.

“The time for robust and honest conversations about tackling housing shortages has long past.”

Mr Durkan said it was now time to introduce proactive measures to tackle the issues facing an increasing number of local families.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie