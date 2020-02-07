Returning midfielder Conor McCormack unveiled as the new captain of Derry City

Conor McCormack is the captain of Derry City Football Club.

Brandywell boss Declan Devine has handed the important to the midfielder who has rejoined the club following a spell at Cork City.

Ciaron Harkin is the ne deput captain and Mark McChrystal as club captain.

“We need a leader on the pitch and Conor is exactly that," said Devine.

Derry's season gets underway next Friday with an away game against Dundalk.