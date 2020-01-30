Tipperary side maintain push for promotion in AIL Rugby League

AIL RUGBY LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

CASHEL 29 BUCCANEERS 10

On Saturday last in round 11 of the All Ireland League, Cashel turned in a superb second half performance to record a bonus point win against Buccaneers and comprehensively reverse a narrow defeat suffered in December at Dubarry Park, Athlone.

The game was played in perfect conditions before a large crowd and was in the balance until the 75th minute when Buccaneers thought they had scored a try which would have levelled the game only to be called back for a foot in touch. Cashel went on to score two late tries after that.

Buccaneers were dominant early on and kept Cashel pinned back in their own half. Their very large and physical pack had the upper hand and their backs were pacey and a danger right through the game. They drew first blood with a penalty on 11 minutes. Cashel worked their way into the game and Aidan McDonald levelled matters with a penalty on seventeen minutes. It was nip and tuck for the next sixteen minutes with both teams finding it hard to break down their opponents’ defence. On thirty two minutes Cashel kicked the ball dead and were brought back to half way for a Buccaneers scrum. Their scrum half, former Ireland under 20 player, Colm Reilly, saw a gap and he raced clear to score an excellent individual try which they converted to go seven points ahead . It was against the run of play at the time but a serious warning to the home team. The half-time score was Cashel 3 Buccaneers 10.

Whatever was said in the Cashel camp at half time had the desired effect. The performance improved dramatically. Ed Leamy, James Ryan, Brendan Ryan, Richard Moran, Aidan Butler and Feargahal O’Donoghue began to carry the ball. They brought play to the right corner and were almost over for a try but were penalised for holding on. Eight minutes later a penalty was kicked to the corner, the maul was set up and driven over the line but was also held up.

Cashel were now totally dominant in the scrums but were not getting the rewards they deserved as the visitors gave away a number of penalties. A penalty try looked on the cards but it did not materialise. Eventually on fifty six minutes a Buccaneers player received a yellow card, Cashel opted for a scrum which they drove over the line and James Ryan touched down for a try. Aidan McDonald converted to level the game at 10 points each.

Darragh Lyons had entered the fray at this stage and used all his experience with clever kicks to keep Cashel on the front foot. A series of scrums on the visitors’ five metre line saw them going backwards but the tries were not materialising. Eventually the ball went loose from a Buccaneers scrum as Cashel once more drove them over their own line and James Ryan dived to score a try which Aidan McDonald converted.

The front row of Brendan Ryan, Niall Fitzgerald, James Kendrick and, prior to that, captain Cathal Ryan, set the foundation for Cashel’s dominance in the scrum. The lineout was also very effective.

As Buccaneers saw the game drifting away from them they seemed to get renewed energy and came back strongly to put serious pressure on the home team. With seven minutes remaining they missed a penalty which would have narrowed the gap to four points.

From the kickoff they attacked again and were denied a try for a foot in touch. Cashel cleared their lines and as play developed in midfield Richard Moran executed an excellent turnover, the ball went through the Cashel hands and Luke Duffy scored an excellent try under the posts, which Aidan McDonald converted-he had a good day with the boot.

At this stage we had drifted into injury time. James Ryan caught the kickoff and raced to halfway where he offloaded to Richard Kingston. Kingston mesmerised his opponents with a series of jinks before racing over in the corner for the bonus point try.

The forwards set the foundation for this win but credit most also go to the backs. Scrum half Josh Pickering gave a wonderful service right through. Aidan Barron was assured at ten and Darragh Lyons, when he replaced him used all his experience to keep Cashel going forward.

Aidan McDonald and Luke Duffy in the centre defended well and took their chances when presented. Wingers Richard Kingston (who scored the wonder try) and Conor Cashman also defended well. Young Oisin O’Sullivan was strong and assured at full back and particularly confident under the high ball.

Overall it was an excellent performance against a top quality team that has played most of its rugby in the higher divisions of the All Ireland league.

The win was important as it keeps Cashel in the hunt for a playoff position.

Cashel team. C Ryan (C), N Fitzgerald, J Kendrick, F O’Donoghue, R Moran, A Butler, E Leamy, J Ryan, J Pickering, A Barron, C Cashman, A McDonald, L Duffy, R Kingston, O O’Sullivan, B Ryan, C O’Donnell, P Hayes, D Lyons