Raheny and Raphoe quality from local runners

Some fantastic results were posted by local athletes at the weekend as athletes travelled to Dublin for the Raheny 5 mile and to Raphoe for the second race in the Lifford 5K series.

Starting with Raheny, the quality and depth of the field on show was simply outstanding underlining it's one of the best races in the country.

For City of Derry Spartans, Conor Bradley was prominent in the big lead group and posted a sensational 23.01 for 5 mile. Despite this it was only good enough for 7th with the first 6 men under 23 minutes. Emmett McGinty showed some good form again with 25.44 for 46th. Patrick Mahon smashed his PB dipping 27 minutes for the first time with 26.55 for 82nd. Emmet Deery was also in fine form with his own PB of 28.52 in 187th position.

Breege Connolly was next up with 29.01 for 13th in the ladies race. Gemma McGinty posted her biggest run to date smashing her previous 5 mile best by over 2 mins to finish 24th in a swift 31.02. These were fantastic results by the all the red vests in Dublin.

PICTURED: The Foyle Valley athletes who participated in the Raphoe 5K at the weekend.



For Foyle Valley, Richard Burke was first home for the club in 19.32 with Mark McClintock 20.39 and Michael Mclaughlin 22.48. Trish McClintock wasthe first Foyle Valley lady home in 23.21 while Mark Mc Ginley 25.11, Kate Meehan 27.42, Declan Gill 27.46 and Patsy Doherty 29.05 also finished.

Meanwhile at the Raphoe 5K, Spartan Jp Williamson returned to racing action and looked impressive winning in a swift 15.28. Angeline McShane was as equally impressive in the ladies event as she posted an eye catching PB of 18.28 to finish 2nd. Amy McDaid had another good outing in 5th running 20.39 with Gary McCrossan 20.46 and Noel McMonagle 26.23 also having good runs.

PICTURED: Well done to Darragh Crossan 9.22 with Sam Cole who made his debut in the purple vest in 9.27 and Aron Cole 10.10 all competing in the 3000ms at the AAI National Indoor League Round 2 at the weekend.



For Foyle Valley, Pius Mc Intyre and Emily McLaughlin used Raheny as a strong training run. Pius posted 80 minutes and was 4th overall with Emily posting 1.44 in the three lap scenic but tough route and was 4th lady home. Father and daughter duo Stephen and Janeen Leese also completed race.

Well done everyone. Well done to all athletes this past weekend.