Exciting Kayaking and Canoeing opportunities available

Thanks to the support from the EBA Awards Programme, which is aimed at increasing participation from under-represented groups - Foyle Paddlers Canoe Club will be running a series of Beginners Courses aimed specifically at complete beginners to the sport.

Initially, we will be offering a Junior Course (minimum aged 11) and a Senior Course (females especially welcomed). Those wishing to return to kayaking will also be welcome to attend. Foyle Paddlers will also be running a ‘family orientated’ course and a further course aimed at those with disabilities during March, with details to be announced soon.

Foyle Paddlers will be holding Kayaking and Canoeing beginners courses.



The initial Junior & Senior courses, will involve a mixture of pool sessions during the week, with outdoor sessions at the weekend. The sessions will cover all the essentials of Kayaking and Canoeing. You will have the opportunity to try out lots of skills and to hopefully paddle under the city bridges.

At the end of the course participants will attain their ‘BC Start’ qualification. They will have the opportunity to join the club and to develop their skills further. They will then have the opportunity to take part in range of interesting sea - paddles around the coast, discover hidden lakes and experience some exciting white water river paddling during the autumn and winter.

The cost is £20 per person (Junior and Senior) All equipment, boats and expert coaching will be provided. Just bring along a change of clothes. No previous experience is necessary, but all participants must be water confident. Places are limited.

To register your interest for any of the 3 courses and to find out more information, please contact secretary. foylepaddlers@gmail.com

The Senior course will commence on Thursday 23rd January at 8.30 pm in Templemore Sports Complex - contact Paul 07935434066, and the Junior course begins on Friday 24th January at 6.45 pm also at the Complex - contact Enda on 07912604514



NB: If you already have a 2 Star qualification or equivalent previous experience, and are interested in becoming a club member, then contact the club secretary. Further club details are available on our face book page.

For more information, contact Paul Strawbridge on 07935434066.