Hole-in-one helps Peter to victory at Foyle GC

Contact
Driving into the New Year at Foyle Golf Club.
FOYLE
Christmas Stableford
The Annual Christmas Stableford played on Boxing Day Thursday and Friday attracted a decent entry.
It was a very competitive event with the winner decided after a two way 39 points break of tie in favor of Peter Kemish, virtue of his superior back six holes which included a Hole - in - one at the par three thirteenth where he holed out with a perfectly struck tee shot witnessed by his playing partners Adrian Browne and Cormac Cassidy which added five points to his total score. Terry Cavanagh finished as runner - up, with a three way 36 points break of tie deciding third place in favor of Ian Mc Gowan who comes to the winners rostrum after a barren spell.
Full Result.
1st Peter Kemish [ 15 ] 39pts
2nd Terry Cavanagh [ 8 ] 39pts
3rd Ian Mc Gowan [ 13 ] 36pts B.O.T.
Pauls Butchers Annual Spring League
The Annual Spring league sponsored by Pauls Butchers gets underway at Foyle on Saturday 4th January 2020 with the Teams of four 18 Hole Stableford event which has the best two scores counting at each hole and the best six from ten rounds counting in the Qualifying section which runs until Sunday 29th March 2020 when the leading eight teams will qualify for the match play finals.
For a full set of rules and to enter a Team contact the Golf Reception.
Total Golf Egg Competitions
The Annual Total Golf Easter Egg Competitions also get underway Saturday 4th January 2020 in three categories + - 10 / 11 - 16 and 17+ with the best score on either nine on the sheet winning a £40.00 Total Golf Voucher.
Sympathy
Foyle Golf Club Captain Mr Brendan Grimes extends Deepest Sympathy on behalf of everyone at Foyle to the Club's Hon. Secretary John J Logue on the recent Death of his Sister Mary Daly "May She Rest in Peace"
Club Competitions
Saturday 4th January Pauls Butchers Spring League Starts and Continues Daily.
Saturday 4th January Total Golf Easter Egg Competitions Start and Continue Daily
Sunday 5th January Foyle Sunday Society.
CITY OF DERRY
Winter League Saturday 28th December
Conditions were wet as Saturday’s competition got under way at City of Derry, however it faired up as Thomas McClintock (08) returned 30 points. The Veteran Bert Whoriskey (16) was in the frame again as he only lost to Thomas on a break-of-tie. Bert is undoubtedly a good Role Model for any golfer. Fred Young (06) came in third with 29 points.
1st Thomas McClintock 30pts BOT
2nd Bert Whoriskey 30pts
3rd Fred Young 29pts
Sunday Society 29th December
Sunday was an ideal day for golf, although a bit breezy. The early starters set the pace, but it was the last man in who stole the show. The Enigmatic James McCann (12), who can play in the dark, came home with 31 points to take top spot. Kris Dunn (09), an early starter who plays his golf in Day light, came home second also on 31 points. Third place went to Terrence Campbell (11) who finished with 30 points and Graham Hepburn (02) came in fourth with 29 points.
1st James McCann 31pts BOT
2nd Kris Dunn 31pts
3rd Terrence Campbell 30pts
4th Graham Hepburn 29pts
As 2019 came to an end the state of play in the Sunday Society Order Of Merit (Golfer of the Year) is as follows after seven outings (Top 10 only)
David Spence 97pts
Fred Young 81pts
James McCann 70pts
Brian McClelland 65pts
Liam McCafferty 65pts
John Handcock 63pts
Shane Kelly 62pts
Kevin Cassidy 58pts
Graham Hepburn 55pts
John Houston 45pts
BUNCRANA
18 Open Stableford Sweep
There was an 18 hole open stableford sweep last weekend and once again the weather took its toll with Saturday being a washout. The winning score was returned North West golfer Niall Campbell (6) who’s father Jude was a long time steadfast member of the Buncrana Golf Club where Niall would’ve learned to play golf. Niall is playing some consistent golf on his visits to the Buncrana fairway’s and played some good golf on Sunday morning to shoot his winning score of 35 pts.
Winter League
The non-qualifiers final of the Winter League between Shane Gallivan and Patrick Grant against Ryan Mc Hugh and Barry Doherty took place last Sunday. Shane and Patrick played some good golf to take and early lead over the front 9 holes and it was always going to be difficult for Ryan and Barry to get back into the match. However Ryan and Barry fought back to be 1 down at the 16th hole. Ryan missed a putt on the 17th to level the match and with both Shane and Patrick with certain pars on the 18th the pressure was on Barry with his long birdie putt which unfortunately he failed to get. Congratulations to Shane Gallivan and Patrick Grant on their victory in what was a very sporting and hard fought match.
18 Hole Open Stableford Sweep
There will be a one day 18 Hole Open Stableford Sweep this New Years Day Wednesday 1st January 2020.
18 Hole Open Stableford Sweep
There will be an 18 Hole Open Stableford Sweep this weekend Saturday 4th & Sunday 5th December.
“Twenties” Competitions
The 9 hole Stableford “Twenties” competitions will continue over the next few months and will give members the opportunity to play competition golf throughout this period. The cost will be €3.00 to entry and will run until 20 competitors play with the prize being won at this stage and a new competition will start straight away.
Find the Joker Fundraising
The “Find the Joker” is up and running again with a Jackpot of €1,100.00, lines only cost €2 each and this draw is open to members and non-members alike. Lines can be purchased in the clubhouse or through chief seller Oliver Doherty.
Membership
There are great membership deals at present Male €350.00, Lady €232.00, Beginner Male €260.00 and Lady Beginner €190.00 all fees inclusive of G.U.I. / Insurance.
Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of the Buncrana Golf Club will take place on Sunday 12th January 2020 @ 2:00 p.m. sharp and all members are requested to attend.
GREENCASTLE
The change over of the office bearers in the ladies branch took place this week with outgoing President Veronica Harkin handing over to Santina Langan and outgoing captain Pat Callan to the incoming Mar Hasson.
Weekend Results
Saturday 21st December - (15 holes)
1st - David Houston 38pts
2nd - Phelim O’Neill 35pts
3rd - John McGrady 35pts
4th - Paul McMahon 34pts
Gross - Gavin Harkin 30pts
Sunday 22nd December - (15 holes)
1st - David Houston 38pts
2nd - Philip Devlin 35pts
3rd - Sean McDaid 35pts
4th - Paddy Ferguson 34pts
Gross - Gavin Harkin 29pts
Well done to Paddy Ferguson who had a hole in one at Bovaird’s on Sunday also.
Congratulations
Congratulations to Golfer of the Year Bernie Farren who received the cup from Lady Captain Pat Callan at the Ladies dinner in the Foyle Hotel. Well done Bernie and all the other prize winners who excelled themselves in the 2019 season.
BALLYLIFFIN
Sunday Confined on Glashedy 29.12.19
1st Neil Grant (11) 37 Pts
2nd Cecil Doherty (6) 37 Pts
3rd Paddy O’Donnell (20) 36 Pts
C.S.S 68
Sunday Confined Old 29.12.19
1st Kevin Downey (B) (10) 41 Pts
2nd Liam Collins (22) 40 Pts
3rd Johnny McDermott (23) 37 Pts
C.S.S 67
Saturday Open Glashedy 28.12.19
1st Tiarmach O’Neill (17) 34 Pts
2nd Roy O’Neill (12) 33 Pts
3rd David O’Neil (15) 31 Pts
C.S.S R/O
Friday Open 27.12.19
1st Philip McClean (21) 39 Pts
2nd Allen Hunter (17) 39 Pts
3rd Gareth Kelly (15) 38 Pts
Gross Brendan Devlin (-1) 31 Pts
4th Derek Jeffers (18) 36 Pts
C.S.S 67
Sunday Confined Glashedy 22.12.19
1st Neil Doherty (B) (17) 38 Pts
2nd Hugh McEleney (12) 37 Pts
3rd Mickey McDermott (16) 37 Pts
Gross Jayson McDermott (2) 35 Pts
C.S.S 71
Sunday Confined Old 22.12.19
1st Michael McGee (17) 45 Pts
2nd Allo Tully (24) 39 Pts
3rd Michael McLaughlin (HB) (14) 38 Pts
Gross Alan Doherty (1) 34 Pts
C.S.S 70
Saturday Open 21.12.19
1st Paul Duffy (6) 42 Pts
2nd Peter Gallagher (10)39 Pts
3rd Drew Crumlish (19) 39 Pts
Gross Brendan Devlin (-1) 33 Pts
4th Niall McDermott (10) 39 Pts
C.S.S 69
Friday Open Glashedy Links December 20th
1st John Lewers 45pts (7)
CSS 68
DUNFANAGHY
Gents Open Stableford
Saturday 28th December 2019
1st Mal Johnston (10) 37 pts
2nd David Friel (10) Strabane 35 pts BOT
Gross: Sean Duffy Jnr (2) 29 pts
3rd Paul Smyth (12) 35 pts
CSS: 34 pts
Gents Senior Open Stableford
Friday 27th December 2019
1st Michael Houston (13) C.O.D. 40 pts
2nd Collan Keegan (13) 35 pts BOT
Gross: Eamon McGlinchey (6) L'Kenny 28 pts
3rd Fergus Mullen (16) 35 pts BOT
Front Nine: Mal Dunleavy (11) 20 pts
Back Nine: Sean Quinn (11) 20 pts BOT
St Stephen's Day Open 4BBB Stableford
Thursday 26th December 2019
1st Michael Forde (13) L'Kenny 40 pts
Frank Corrigan (18) Kanturk
2nd Aidan Friel (9) Rosapenna 39 pts BOT
Luke Clesson (17) L'kenny
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Dr. Josie Nugent, author, Christopher Cooper, manager, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and guest speaker Dr. Breda Friel.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.