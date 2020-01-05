Hole-in-one helps Peter to victory at Foyle GC

FOYLE

Christmas Stableford

The Annual Christmas Stableford played on Boxing Day Thursday and Friday attracted a decent entry.

It was a very competitive event with the winner decided after a two way 39 points break of tie in favor of Peter Kemish, virtue of his superior back six holes which included a Hole - in - one at the par three thirteenth where he holed out with a perfectly struck tee shot witnessed by his playing partners Adrian Browne and Cormac Cassidy which added five points to his total score. Terry Cavanagh finished as runner - up, with a three way 36 points break of tie deciding third place in favor of Ian Mc Gowan who comes to the winners rostrum after a barren spell.

Full Result.

1st Peter Kemish [ 15 ] 39pts

2nd Terry Cavanagh [ 8 ] 39pts

3rd Ian Mc Gowan [ 13 ] 36pts B.O.T.

Pauls Butchers Annual Spring League

The Annual Spring league sponsored by Pauls Butchers gets underway at Foyle on Saturday 4th January 2020 with the Teams of four 18 Hole Stableford event which has the best two scores counting at each hole and the best six from ten rounds counting in the Qualifying section which runs until Sunday 29th March 2020 when the leading eight teams will qualify for the match play finals.

For a full set of rules and to enter a Team contact the Golf Reception.

Total Golf Egg Competitions

The Annual Total Golf Easter Egg Competitions also get underway Saturday 4th January 2020 in three categories + - 10 / 11 - 16 and 17+ with the best score on either nine on the sheet winning a £40.00 Total Golf Voucher.

Sympathy

Foyle Golf Club Captain Mr Brendan Grimes extends Deepest Sympathy on behalf of everyone at Foyle to the Club's Hon. Secretary John J Logue on the recent Death of his Sister Mary Daly "May She Rest in Peace"

Club Competitions

Saturday 4th January Pauls Butchers Spring League Starts and Continues Daily.

Saturday 4th January Total Golf Easter Egg Competitions Start and Continue Daily

Sunday 5th January Foyle Sunday Society.



CITY OF DERRY

Winter League Saturday 28th December

Conditions were wet as Saturday’s competition got under way at City of Derry, however it faired up as Thomas McClintock (08) returned 30 points. The Veteran Bert Whoriskey (16) was in the frame again as he only lost to Thomas on a break-of-tie. Bert is undoubtedly a good Role Model for any golfer. Fred Young (06) came in third with 29 points.

1st Thomas McClintock 30pts BOT

2nd Bert Whoriskey 30pts

3rd Fred Young 29pts

Sunday Society 29th December

Sunday was an ideal day for golf, although a bit breezy. The early starters set the pace, but it was the last man in who stole the show. The Enigmatic James McCann (12), who can play in the dark, came home with 31 points to take top spot. Kris Dunn (09), an early starter who plays his golf in Day light, came home second also on 31 points. Third place went to Terrence Campbell (11) who finished with 30 points and Graham Hepburn (02) came in fourth with 29 points.

1st James McCann 31pts BOT

2nd Kris Dunn 31pts

3rd Terrence Campbell 30pts

4th Graham Hepburn 29pts

As 2019 came to an end the state of play in the Sunday Society Order Of Merit (Golfer of the Year) is as follows after seven outings (Top 10 only)

David Spence 97pts

Fred Young 81pts

James McCann 70pts

Brian McClelland 65pts

Liam McCafferty 65pts

John Handcock 63pts

Shane Kelly 62pts

Kevin Cassidy 58pts

Graham Hepburn 55pts

John Houston 45pts



BUNCRANA

18 Open Stableford Sweep

There was an 18 hole open stableford sweep last weekend and once again the weather took its toll with Saturday being a washout. The winning score was returned North West golfer Niall Campbell (6) who’s father Jude was a long time steadfast member of the Buncrana Golf Club where Niall would’ve learned to play golf. Niall is playing some consistent golf on his visits to the Buncrana fairway’s and played some good golf on Sunday morning to shoot his winning score of 35 pts.



Winter League

The non-qualifiers final of the Winter League between Shane Gallivan and Patrick Grant against Ryan Mc Hugh and Barry Doherty took place last Sunday. Shane and Patrick played some good golf to take and early lead over the front 9 holes and it was always going to be difficult for Ryan and Barry to get back into the match. However Ryan and Barry fought back to be 1 down at the 16th hole. Ryan missed a putt on the 17th to level the match and with both Shane and Patrick with certain pars on the 18th the pressure was on Barry with his long birdie putt which unfortunately he failed to get. Congratulations to Shane Gallivan and Patrick Grant on their victory in what was a very sporting and hard fought match.

18 Hole Open Stableford Sweep

There will be a one day 18 Hole Open Stableford Sweep this New Years Day Wednesday 1st January 2020.

18 Hole Open Stableford Sweep

There will be an 18 Hole Open Stableford Sweep this weekend Saturday 4th & Sunday 5th December.

“Twenties” Competitions

The 9 hole Stableford “Twenties” competitions will continue over the next few months and will give members the opportunity to play competition golf throughout this period. The cost will be €3.00 to entry and will run until 20 competitors play with the prize being won at this stage and a new competition will start straight away.

Find the Joker Fundraising

The “Find the Joker” is up and running again with a Jackpot of €1,100.00, lines only cost €2 each and this draw is open to members and non-members alike. Lines can be purchased in the clubhouse or through chief seller Oliver Doherty.



Membership

There are great membership deals at present Male €350.00, Lady €232.00, Beginner Male €260.00 and Lady Beginner €190.00 all fees inclusive of G.U.I. / Insurance.

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of the Buncrana Golf Club will take place on Sunday 12th January 2020 @ 2:00 p.m. sharp and all members are requested to attend.



GREENCASTLE

The change over of the office bearers in the ladies branch took place this week with outgoing President Veronica Harkin handing over to Santina Langan and outgoing captain Pat Callan to the incoming Mar Hasson.

Weekend Results

Saturday 21st December - (15 holes)

1st - David Houston 38pts

2nd - Phelim O’Neill 35pts

3rd - John McGrady 35pts

4th - Paul McMahon 34pts

Gross - Gavin Harkin 30pts

Sunday 22nd December - (15 holes)

1st - David Houston 38pts

2nd - Philip Devlin 35pts

3rd - Sean McDaid 35pts

4th - Paddy Ferguson 34pts

Gross - Gavin Harkin 29pts

Well done to Paddy Ferguson who had a hole in one at Bovaird’s on Sunday also.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Golfer of the Year Bernie Farren who received the cup from Lady Captain Pat Callan at the Ladies dinner in the Foyle Hotel. Well done Bernie and all the other prize winners who excelled themselves in the 2019 season.



BALLYLIFFIN

Sunday Confined on Glashedy 29.12.19

1st Neil Grant (11) 37 Pts

2nd Cecil Doherty (6) 37 Pts

3rd Paddy O’Donnell (20) 36 Pts

C.S.S 68

Sunday Confined Old 29.12.19

1st Kevin Downey (B) (10) 41 Pts

2nd Liam Collins (22) 40 Pts

3rd Johnny McDermott (23) 37 Pts

C.S.S 67

Saturday Open Glashedy 28.12.19

1st Tiarmach O’Neill (17) 34 Pts

2nd Roy O’Neill (12) 33 Pts

3rd David O’Neil (15) 31 Pts

C.S.S R/O

Friday Open 27.12.19

1st Philip McClean (21) 39 Pts

2nd Allen Hunter (17) 39 Pts

3rd Gareth Kelly (15) 38 Pts

Gross Brendan Devlin (-1) 31 Pts

4th Derek Jeffers (18) 36 Pts

C.S.S 67

Sunday Confined Glashedy 22.12.19

1st Neil Doherty (B) (17) 38 Pts

2nd Hugh McEleney (12) 37 Pts

3rd Mickey McDermott (16) 37 Pts

Gross Jayson McDermott (2) 35 Pts

C.S.S 71

Sunday Confined Old 22.12.19

1st Michael McGee (17) 45 Pts

2nd Allo Tully (24) 39 Pts

3rd Michael McLaughlin (HB) (14) 38 Pts

Gross Alan Doherty (1) 34 Pts

C.S.S 70

Saturday Open 21.12.19

1st Paul Duffy (6) 42 Pts

2nd Peter Gallagher (10)39 Pts

3rd Drew Crumlish (19) 39 Pts

Gross Brendan Devlin (-1) 33 Pts

4th Niall McDermott (10) 39 Pts

C.S.S 69

Friday Open Glashedy Links December 20th

1st John Lewers 45pts (7)

CSS 68



DUNFANAGHY

Gents Open Stableford

Saturday 28th December 2019

1st Mal Johnston (10) 37 pts

2nd David Friel (10) Strabane 35 pts BOT

Gross: Sean Duffy Jnr (2) 29 pts

3rd Paul Smyth (12) 35 pts

CSS: 34 pts

Gents Senior Open Stableford

Friday 27th December 2019

1st Michael Houston (13) C.O.D. 40 pts

2nd Collan Keegan (13) 35 pts BOT

Gross: Eamon McGlinchey (6) L'Kenny 28 pts

3rd Fergus Mullen (16) 35 pts BOT

Front Nine: Mal Dunleavy (11) 20 pts

Back Nine: Sean Quinn (11) 20 pts BOT

St Stephen's Day Open 4BBB Stableford

Thursday 26th December 2019

1st Michael Forde (13) L'Kenny 40 pts

Frank Corrigan (18) Kanturk

2nd Aidan Friel (9) Rosapenna 39 pts BOT

Luke Clesson (17) L'kenny