Davis set to leave Derry

Conor Davis is set to complete a deal to join Cork City as the changes continue at the Brandywell.

The striker, who moved to Derry City from UCD back in June, was this week given permission to speak to the Turner's Cross side, who are hoping to improve their squad ahead of the season opener in six weeks' time.



Davis' time at the Brandywell was ultimately one of frustration as he made just two starts and five substitute appearances in his brief time at the club. Davis scored just one goal in his time as a Candystripe, against his former club UCD in August, and was unable to break into the team ahead of either David Parkhouse or Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, who were both in prolific form as City secured fourth place and European football.



The 21-year old signed an 18-month deal at the Brandywell when he joined and made his debut as a substitute in a 2-2 draw against Dundalk at the Brandywell in June.

His appearances were limited thereafter however, as he played less than 200 minutes overall in the first team, making just one appearance in the final ten games of the season.



Davis' expected departure leaves Declan Devine even lighter in attack with the opening game of the 2020 season at Oriel Park just a month and a half away. With loan deals for Parkhouse and Junior expiring in October past, the City boss has been on the search for quality strikers to replace the 35 goals and 14 assists the duo provided.

Devine remains hopeful of attracting Junior back to the Brandywell in the coming weeks, but whoever comes in to fill the strikers' roles at the Brandywell, the manager is determined that they will be more than good enough.

“We are continuing to work in the market to bring high quality players to the club because I think that's what our fans deserve and what our fellow players deserve,” he said.



“Everybody we have brought to the club are people who want to do well. There is a lot of hunger in the guys we have brought to the club, a lot of hunger to come here and really be a part of the culture of Derry City again and to re-establish ourselves is a major force, which is what we have always said.

“Whether that can be done in 12 months, 24 months or 36 months, it certainly helps when you bring quality players to the club, like we have done already.”

Pre-season

Devine and his players meanwhile begin pre-season training tomorrow.

With players like Parkhouse, Ogedi-Uzokwe, Greg Sloggett, Aidy Delap, Darren McCauley and possibly Barry McNamee missing this time around, there is still likely to be a number of changes at the Brandywell in the coming weeks, with trialists expected to join pre-season training as of next week.