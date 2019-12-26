Red cards mars 'Stute draw at Dungannon

Institute's Niall Grace and Gareth Brown were red carded after the final whistle as a melee between players took the shine off an entertaining game at Stangmore Park.

THE PSNI were called to the ground following a confrontation in the tunnel after the game with 'Stute's Brown emerging from the aftermath with a bad nose injury.

The alleged altercation took the shine off an entertaining game, although 'Stute will be disappointed not to have come away with all three points against the ten men of Dungannon.

Michael Carville's late effort denied 'Stute all three points and that was enough to save the home side a point, who could have been out of the game had 'Stute taken any of a number of chances.

'Stute have at least ended a run of three successive defeats with another important point on board but it will be Dungannon who will be the happier of the two sides as they remain five points ahead of 'Stute at the bottom of the Danske Bank Premiership.

'Stute boss Sean Connor made a number of changes to his team following last week's heavy defeat to Glenavon at the Brandywell with defensive pair Conor Tourish and Dean Curry coming in, while midfielder Niall Grace and Cormac Burke both started.

'Stute started well and should have taken a third minute lead as Shaun Leppard's right wing cross was flicked on cleverly by Gareth Brown at the near post, straight into Grace's path, but the midfielder volleyed over from close range with the goal at his mercy.

Undeterred by that, 'Stute kept coming and they deservedly took the lead on seven minutes as Burke, marked his return to Stangmore Park with a goal.

The midfielder's initial left wing corner was punched clear by Swifts keeper Stuart Addis, and Grace passed the loose ball back out Burke, who cut inside before calmly curling the ball into Addis' bottom left hand corner.

That lead could have disappeared immediately however as a goalkeeping error by Rory Brown nearly gifted the home side an equaliser. The 'Stute stopper came rushing out of the penalty error but lost the ball to Ben Gallagher, but fortunately for the 'Stute keeper, the striker's chip to the guarded net sailed wide.

The game was level after ten minutes however as Dungannon hit an impressive equaliser.

Seanan Clucas won a free-kick some 25 yards from goal, and Douglas Wilson's resultant strike gave Brown no chance as the ball sailed into the keeper's top right hand corner.

Connor's men missed a great chance to regain the lead on 22 minutes when, following a quick counter attack, left-back Colm McLaughlin raced in behind the Swifts defence, but his attempted dink was well saved by the out-rushing Addis.

In an entertaining game with chances at both ends, 'Stute went back in front just past the half hour as Burke saw his curling free-kick from the left, rattled the crossbar and Evan Tweed was on hand to make sure on the line, firing home into the net.

'Stute took that lead into the break.

Half Time 1-2

'Stute continued to attack in the second half and the woodwork and some last ditch defending denied them scoring a third goal as Callum Byers nearly headed into his own net, but the ball came back off the crossbar and Leppard's follow-up effort was blocked by Kris Lowe.

Swifts were reduced to ten men on 80 minutes after Douglas Wilson was shown a straight red card after tangling with 'Stute substitute Brendan McLaughlin.

It should have been straightforward from there for 'Stute but the ten men levelled things completely against the run of play as Byrne's long punt down field wasn't dealt with by Conor Tourish, and the impressive Ben Gallagher found Michael Carville on the edge of the box whose snap-shot somehow found the net.

Teams

Dungannon Swifts: Addis (Byrne 56), Byers, Redman (Devlin 83), Wilson, Clucas, Teggart, Patton (Waide 60), Lowe, Carvill, Gallagher, Fitzpatrick.

Institute: R Brown, Leppard, Tourish, D Curry, C McLaughlin; McNamee, McCauley, Grace, Tweed; G Brown, Burke (B McLaughlin 78).

Referee: Tony Clarke (Newtownabbey).