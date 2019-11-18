Derry's Jason Smyth returns with gold medal number 20

Contact
T13 100m gold medalist Jason Smyth, from Derry, is greeted by his wife Elise, at Dublin Airport on Team Ireland's return from the World Para Athletics Championships 2019, held in Dubai.
A victorous Jason Smyth returned home at the weekend after yet a record-breaking showing at the World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai.
Eglinton man Smyth won his 20th gold medal as he surged to victory in the T13 100m final. In doing so, he set a new Championship record as he clocked 10.54 seconds, meaning that he is still undefeated on the major championship stage.
“It’s another incredible world championships, things obviously have been going very well this year,” he said. “And such a strange time of the year, November, to be trying to put up fast times but to come here and put up one of my fastest times of the season, it’s testament to a lot of the people that are around me and supporting me and putting me in a position to get here and do so.”
Last summer in Berlin, Smyth further extended what is, by his own admission, a quite remarkable winning streak; now 15 years undefeated on the international stage, he pocketed another double sprint gold at the European Para-Athletics Championships, with another record to boot, bringing his tally at that stage to 19.
That made it five Paralympics gold medals, another six European gold medals plus his now eight at the World Championships.
By any standards it is unique in Irish sport - and Smyth is already eyeing up Tokyo 2020, his fourth Paralympics, where even at age 33 there is the promise of yet more gold.
Smyth was not the only one returning with a medal with Niamh McCarthy picking up a bronze medal in the discuss.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Finan Optician proprietors Caoimhe Doherty, optometrist with on right Sinead Quinn, dispensing optician. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
T13 100m gold medalist Jason Smyth, from Derry, is greeted by his wife Elise, at Dublin Airport on Team Ireland's return from the World Para Athletics Championships 2019, held in Dubai.
NI Primary School Road Safety Quiz 2020 in Steelstown Primary School were Tony McKeown, CRASH Services, Davy Jackson of Road Safety NI Charity and Siobhan Gillen, schoolprincipal & Pupils
Children in Crossfire executive director, Richard Moore, with the team from Veritas on Derry's Shipquay Street
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.